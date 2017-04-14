BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Adesso AG:
* Successful fourth quarter results in a 61 pct increase in EBITDA for full year 2016 to 23.1 million euros ($24.54 million) and a 161 pct increase in EPS to 2.14 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: