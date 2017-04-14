April 14 Adesso AG:

* Successful fourth quarter results in a 61 pct increase in EBITDA for full year 2016 to 23.1 million euros ($24.54 million) and a 161 pct increase in EPS to 2.14 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)