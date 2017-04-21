UK police make 11th arrest over Manchester bomb attack
LONDON, May 26 British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.
April 21 Adesso AG:
* Increase of 20 % in dividends proposed
* Adesso expects sales revenue to increase further in 2017, to between 270 million euros and 300 million euros
* Company will continue to pursue its ambitious growth strategy in 2017 and expects EBITDA to increase to between 23.0 million euros and 27.0 million euros
* In 2016, its initiatives for expansion resulted in sales growth of 33 %, to 260.4 million euros ($279.07 million), a 61 % increase in its operating result (EBITDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 26 British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26 A total of 34 artificial intelligence startups were acquired in the first quarter of this year, more than twice the amount of activity in the year-ago quarter, according to the research firm CB Insights.