UPDATE 7-Senate Republicans release Obamacare replacement bill, fate uncertain
* Four Republican senators say they "not ready to vote" for bill
June 9 Adherium Ltd
* Asx alert-Adherium appoints new CEO to drive global growth-ADR.AX
* Announced appointment of Arik Anderson as group chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Four Republican senators say they "not ready to vote" for bill
* Novo Nordisk says announced that chmp, under european medicines agency , has endorsed an update of eu label for saxenda