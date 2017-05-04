May 4 Adidas Ag
* Adidas CEO says doesn't expect to achieve target for
Russia growth in 2017 but won't impact overall forecast
* Adidas CEO says decline in marketing in Q1 is just a
timing issue, no plan to make cuts
* Adidas CEO says very confident for medium-term outlook for
China
* Adidas CEO says still has a long way to go with Reebok,
doesn't expect Q1 growth level for full year
* Adidas CEO says following Brexit, French election but
doesn't see impact on our business for now
