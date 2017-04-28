BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Adient Plc
* Adient delivers strong FY 2017 Q2 results; increases full year earnings expectations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.04
* Adient Plc - FY2017 adjusted-EBIT now expected at $1.24 - $1.26 billion
* Adient Plc - approved $250 million share repurchase program
* Adient Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives