BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Adient Plc:
* Adient's seating mechanisms joint venture announces plans for a new 90,000 square-meter plant in Changshu China
* Adient Plc - Adient Yanfeng seating mechanism anticipates having plant operational in Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results