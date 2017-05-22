US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
May 22 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd:
* Says operations in the Jaya Shree textiles divison in West Bengal have been restored
* Discussions are on with labour office officials and workers in WB
* Says contribution loss on account of the strike is estimated to be around 39 million rupees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)