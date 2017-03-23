US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd:
* Says transfer of equity shares held in Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited
* Says ABNL has transferred entire 51 percent stake in Birla Sun Life Insurance to ABFSL
* Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited has now become a unit of Aditya Birla Financial Services and a step down unit of co Source text: bit.ly/2nUMkHD Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)