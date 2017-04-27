April 27 Adlabs Entertainment Ltd

* Says approved issue of convertible warrants up to maximum amount of INR 120 million to Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd

* Says board approved obatining approval for issue of securities to qualified institutional buyers upto INR 2 billion

* Says approved issue of upto 1.3 million equity shares to Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. On preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: