March 14 Adler Modemaerkte AG:
* EBITDA expected to rise to 27-30 million euros in 2017
despite slight drop in revenue
* EBITDA figure for 2016 exceeded company's own forecasts,
reaching 23.3 million euros ($24.78 million) on back of a strong
Q4
* Will propose that company's annual general meeting on 24
May 2017 resolve not to distribute a dividend for 2016 financial
year (previous year: 0.50 euros)
* Decrease in net profit for 2016 to 0.4 million euros
(previous year: 7.9 million euros)
* On heels of these measures, earnings will more than offset
slight drop in revenue as against 2016 (544.6 million euros)
expected as a result of challenging industry environment
($1 = 0.9402 euros)
