* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG: THOMAS FREUDE APPOINTED NEW CEO OF ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

‍APPOINTED MR THOMAS FREUDE TO SERVE AS A NEW MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 11 SEPTEMBER 2017​