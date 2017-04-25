April 25 Adler Real Estate AG:
* The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company
funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by
the 2017 annual general meeting
* Capital increase of 4,770,237.00 euros from 47,702,374.00 euros to 52,472,611.00 euros
($57.13 million)
* Have taken this decision against backdrop of company's positive performance in recent
financial years and to account for fact that company has substantial capital reserves
* Issue of bonus shares is intended to enable shareholders to participate in company's
success
