April 25 Adler Real Estate AG:

* The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by the 2017 annual general meeting

* Capital increase of 4,770,237.00 euros from 47,702,374.00 euros to 52,472,611.00 euros ($57.13 million)

* Have taken this decision against backdrop of company's positive performance in recent financial years and to account for fact that company has substantial capital reserves

* Issue of bonus shares is intended to enable shareholders to participate in company's success