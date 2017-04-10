April 10 Adler Real Estate AG:

* Decides to tap the 2015/2020 corporate bond (350 million euros ($370.44 million); 4.75 pct) with target proceeds of 100 million euros and to call the 2014/2019 corporate bond (130 million euros; 6.00 pct)