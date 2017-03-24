March 24 Adler Real Estate AG:
* Financial year 2016: all guidance targets reached or
outperformed
* FY FFO I improved by 69.6 percent to 27.3 million euros
($29.38 million)
* FY gross rental income increased by 16.5 percent to 252.4
million euros
* In 2017, Adler's financial indicators will show
improvements which are expected to be substantial in some cases
* In 2016 Adler Real Estate AG generated income of 36.4
million euros from sale of properties and thus significantly
exceeded previous year's figure (23.5 million euros)
* Expects to significantly reduce its LTV figure stabilizing
it to around 55 percent as year progresses in 2017
* Expects that net rental income 2017 will exceed 2016 level
by around 3 percent
* 2017 FFO I should increase to around 40 million euros,
equivalent to year-on-year growth of nearly 50 percent
