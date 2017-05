April 27 Admiral Group Plc:

* Non-executive director and chairman, Alastair Lyons, did not offer himself for re-election at Admiral's AGM held on April 26

* Non-executive director annette court has succeeded Alastair Lyons as chairman with effect from April 26