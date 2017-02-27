Feb 27 Admiral Group Plc:

* Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march 2017

* Estimated total net financial impact(1) of all claims settling at new rate is £140m to £175m

* Admiral group plc - estimated net financial impact on 2016 reported profit is £70m to £100m

* Group expects to maintain final dividend at last year's level of 51.5 pence per share

Admiral- if market pricing adjusts future premiums to reflect lower discount rate, there will be no significant impact on future business