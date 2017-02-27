Feb 27 Admiral Group Plc:
* Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results
for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march
2017
* Estimated total net financial impact(1) of all claims
settling at new rate is £140m to £175m
* Admiral group plc - estimated net financial impact on 2016
reported profit is £70m to £100m
* Group expects to maintain final dividend at last year's
level of 51.5 pence per share
* Admiral- if market pricing adjusts future premiums to
reflect lower discount rate, there will be no significant impact
on future business
