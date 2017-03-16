March 16 Adobe Systems Inc
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 revenue about $1.730 billion
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 non GAAP earnings per share of
about $0.94
* Adobe Systems Inc says expect to achieve approximately
$290 million of net new Digital Media ARR in Q2
* Adobe Systems Inc - sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about
$0.66
* Adobe Systems Inc says expect Digital Media segment
year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 24% in Q2
* Adobe Systems Inc expect Adobe Marketing Cloud
year-over-year net revenue growth of approximately 26% in Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $1.72
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
