June 1 ADOCIA SA:

* ADOCIA INITIATES A STUDY COMPARING ULTRA-RAPID INSULIN BIOCHAPERONE LISPRO U100 WITH FIASP AND NOVOLOG ADMINISTERED WITH AN INSULIN PUMP

* ‍TOPLINE RESULTS OF TRIAL ARE EXPECTED BY YEAR END​

* FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL TO COMPARE TWO "ULTRA-RAPID" INSULIN FORMULATIONS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

* ‍STUDY WILL BE SPONSORED BY ADOCIA AND PERFORMED BY PROFIL NEUSS IN GERMANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)