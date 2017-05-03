May 3 Automatic Data Processing Inc-

* ADP reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $3.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.42 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - expects full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 17% to 18%

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - expects full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 13% to 14%

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP continues to expect full year 2017 revenue growth of about 6%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.66, revenue view $12.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Automatic Data Processing - were disappointed with this quarter's 7% decline in new business bookings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: