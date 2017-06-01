GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Aduro Biotech Inc:
* Aduro Biotech announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application to evaluate the combination of ADU-s100 with pdr001 for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas
* Aduro Biotech Inc - phase 1b study is expected to be initiated in second half of 2017
* Aduro Biotech says it will continue to evaluate potential of adu-s100 as a monotherapy in cutaneously accessible tumors as well as viscerally accessible tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years