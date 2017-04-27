April 27 Adva Optical Networking SE

* Says posts record Q1 revenues of eur 141.8 million

* Q1 2017 revenues of eur 141.8 million drive 16.3% year-on-year growth

* Says Q1 2017 pro forma operating income: eur 6.6 million (4.7% of revenues)

* Says Q2 2017 outlook: revenues eur 143-153 million; pro forma operating income 5%-8% of revenues