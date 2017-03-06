PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 6 Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Accelerating growth and plans to open 75 to 85 new stores in 2017
* Expects to hire more than 15,000 team members this year across its family of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.