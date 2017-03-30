BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :
* Advanced Accelerator Applications signs strategic supply agreement with University Of Missouri for lutetium 177
* Advanced Accelerator Applications - announced a 10-year exclusive supply agreement for lutetium 177 with university of missouri research reactor
* Through agreement, MURR will supply co with GMP-quality lutetium 177 chloride
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018