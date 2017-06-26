BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
June 26 Advanced Braking Technology Ltd :
* Asx alert-market update - record trading revenue forecast for FY17-ABV.AX
* FY17 EBITDA losses are expected to be $0.25m from a $1.2m loss in prior year
* FY NPAT is forecast to be loss of $0.65m compared to loss of $1.75m for FY 2015/16
* Expects trading revenue for 2016/17 year to be approximately $6.65m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing