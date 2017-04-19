April 19 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd

* Controlling shareholder to assist co in restoring its public float entered into a secondary block trade agreement

* Controlling shareholder to appoint agent to procure purchasers for 53.2 million shares at hk$2.66 per share

* Upon completion of disposal, controlling shareholder, HNA Ecotech Pioneer expected to hold 75% of issued share capital of co