March 7 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced drainage systems - Joseph Chlapaty has
communicated intention to retire as President, CEO, Chairman of
board by end of 2017
* Joseph Chlapaty announces intention to retire as CEO of
ADS
* Board has created a search committee and has hired Korn
Ferry to identify both internal and external candidates
* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - Chlapaty will remain as
President, CEO and Chairman of board throughout search process
to ensure an orderly transition
