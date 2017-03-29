BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc
* Advanced Emissions Solutions announces resolution of SEC inquiry
* Advanced Emissions -Reached a settlement with SEC to resolve previously disclosed investigation into certain accounting issues
* Company has agreed to terms of settlement and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $500,000
* Advanced Emissions Solutions - SEC's order alleges certain negligence-based financial reporting and internal controls claims dating from 2011 to 2014
* Advanced Emissions Solutions - Has made significant leadership changes, including a new senior management team and new finance and accounting personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results