BRIEF-Advanced Energy acquires Excelsys Technologies
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 12:16 PM

BRIEF-Advanced Energy acquires Excelsys Technologies

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy acquires Excelsys Technologies, strengthening its specialty power portfolio

* Says Advanced Energy has acquired Excelsys in an all-cash transaction for 15.5 million euros

* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Says further transaction terms were not disclosed

* Says has acquired Excelsys Holdings Limited (Excelsys), a privately held company based in Cork, Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

