BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Advanced Energy Industries Inc:
* Advanced energy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $149.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $147.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc Sees q2 2017 revenues $150 million- $160m million
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc Sees q2 2017 gaap eps from continuing operations $0.96 - $1.06
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees q2 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations $1.00 - $1.10
* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q2 2017 non-gaap operating margins from continuing operations 30% - 32%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $147.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
