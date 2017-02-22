BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Advanced Health Ltd:
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Six-month revenue 149.75 million rand versus 103.56 million rand year earlier
* Six-month headline loss per share of 10.52 cents versus HEPS of 0.51 cents year earlier
* No dividend is proposed or recommended for six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Board approved capital raising of R200 million through rights issue with a bee consortium investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE