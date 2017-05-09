BRIEF-Shanghai DragonNet Technology to sell 19 pct stake in software firm for 34.2 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan
May 9 Advanced Information Technology Pcl :
* Qtrly net profit 133.3 million baht versus 108 million baht
* Qtrly total revenue 1.14 billion baht versus 1.12 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent