June 15 Advanced Pharma Inc:
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues
voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin
injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston
location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to
sub-potency
* advanced Pharma says voluntarily recalling all unexpired
lots of nitroglycerin products produced at houston location from
March 3, 2017 to May 31, 2017
* advanced Pharma says recall based on lab test indicating
lower than expected potency on some compounded nitroglycerin
injection
* advanced Pharma says to date, advanced pharma has not
received any reports of product complaints and/or adverse events
related to products
