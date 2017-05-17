BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17 Advanced Power Electronics Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date June 5
* Last date before book closure June 6 with book closure period from June 7 to June 11
* Record date June 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qPpKJ2
