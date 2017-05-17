May 17 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd:

* Expects its sales in coming quarter to show positive growth on both a sequential and yearly basis

* Sales declined by 3.6% from rmb230.7 million for three months ended 31 december 2016 to rmb222.3 million for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Qtrly net profit rmb10.4 million versus loss of rmb28.7 million