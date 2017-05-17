BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd:
* Expects its sales in coming quarter to show positive growth on both a sequential and yearly basis
* Sales declined by 3.6% from rmb230.7 million for three months ended 31 december 2016 to rmb222.3 million for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Qtrly net profit rmb10.4 million versus loss of rmb28.7 million
