May 26 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp
Ltd
* Substantial shareholder on 24 may entered into with sino
xin yuan a share transfer agreement
* Share transfer agreement with Sino Xin Yuan relating to
disposal of 6.3 million unlisted foreign shares of co by PDSTI
* PDSTI also entered share transfer agreement relating to
disposal of 204.4 million h shares of co by PDSTI to Sino Xin
Yuan
* Total unlisted foreign shares and H shares of company
being disposed represent about 13.74% of co
