BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp updates on intended disposal

July 21 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd

* On May 23, co informed by Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Investment that SCIPI to sell 122.2 million domestic shares of co

* SCIPI has officially commenced to seek purchasers in respect of intended disposal

* ‍Intended disposal has been entered into as of today; no certainty whether disposal will or will not take place​

* SCIPI said intended disposal has received approval from Shanghai government