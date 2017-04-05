Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings - selling stockholders, including funds managed by Oaktree Capital and members of co's management, are selling 12.5 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2p2t4YA) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)