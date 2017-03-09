March 9 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Advancepierre foods announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 sales $409.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $412.5 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S