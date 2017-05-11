BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Advansix Inc
* Advansix announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 sales rose 26 percent to $377 million
* Advansix Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million for full year 2017
* Qtrly sales $ 376.7 million versus $ 299.8 million
* Advansix Inc - ammonium sulfate fertilizer prices remain stable sequentially; challenging agriculture fundamentals expected throughout 2017
* Advansix - Sees global caprolactam, nylon 6 price strength due to underlying raw material cost increases, with tightened supply environment through H1 2017
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems