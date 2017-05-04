GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Advantage Solutions Inc
* Advantage Solutions Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Advantage Solutions Inc - intend to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol “ADV”
* Advantage Solutions Inc - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are underwriters to the IPO Further company coverage: [Advantage Solutions Inc]
SHANGHAI, June 20 Healthy financial institutions are a prerequisite for preventing a financial crisis, and further opening will help build a strong and competitive financial sector, China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday.