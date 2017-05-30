BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Advaxis Inc
* Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic cervical cancer
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Advaxis will sponsor study and pay third-party costs
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Under terms of agreement, each party will bear their own internal costs and provide its immunotherapy agents.
* Bristol-Myers squibb -Study expected to start by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."