BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 27 Advaxis Inc
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Advaxis Inc- Advaxis will receive future payments of up to $358 million from Sellas if certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones are met
* Advaxis Inc says advaxis will receive future payments of up to $358 million from Sellas if certain development, regulatory
* Under terms of collaboration, Advaxis will conduct all pre-clinical activities required for an Ind Filin
* Advaxis Inc says Sellas will be responsible for all clinical development and commercial activities
* Advaxis -after regulatory approval of product Sellas to pay Advaxis single-digit to low double-digit royalties based on worldwide net sales upon commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.