March 15 Advaxis Inc

* Advaxis presents oral late-breaking data on phase 2 gog-0265 study of axalimogene filolisbac

* Advaxis - final efficacy results of gog-0265 demonstrated 38% of patients with heavily pretreated prmcc were alive 12 months following treatment with axalimogene filolisbac

* Advaxis inc - safety profile was consistent with previous clinical experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: