June 29 (Reuters) - ADVENICA AB (PUBL):

* Fmv Orders More Cybersecurity Products

* ‍Swedish Defence Materiel Administration Purchased More Products from Advenica's Cross Domain Solutions Portfolio to a Value of Over Half a Million Sek.​

* ‍DELIVERY IS PLANNED FOR Q2 OF 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)