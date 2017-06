May 25 ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA:

* SEES TO REACH EBITDA OF ABOUT 62 MILLION EUROS AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 8.5 PERCENT IN FY 2020

* PLANS TO REACH 67 MILLION EUROS OF DIRECT SALES IN 2020

* SEES TO REACH REVENUE OF ABOUT 715 MILLION EUROS IN FY 2020

* SEES GRADUAL REDUCTION AND DIVERSIFICATION OF FINANCIAL DEBT OVER THE NEXT 4 YEARS BY ABOUT 100 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon:

