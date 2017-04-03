Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Aecom
* Aecom announces definitive agreement to sell equity interest in first Aecom Capital Investment
* Tansaction will contribute approximately $0.17 to EPS in that quarter
* Transaction is expected to close in Aecom's fiscal Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)