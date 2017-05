April 6 Aecom

* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing

* Aecom - amendment no. 4 amends credit deal, among other things, expanding ability of restricted subsidiaries to borrow under 'incremental term loans'