* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 Aecon Group Inc
* Aecon reports first quarter 2017 results
* Aecon Group Inc- Backlog as at March 31, 2017 of $4.4 billion compares to backlog of $4.2 billion as at December 31, 2016
* Aecon Group Inc says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $675 million compared to $691 million in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aecon Group Inc- Overall revenue expectations for 2017 are for flat to modestly lower volume
* Q1 revenue view C$658.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aecon Group Inc- Expect first half of 2017 to be weaker than second half of 2017 due to seasonality of Aecon's work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.