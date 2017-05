Feb 21 Aedifica SA:

* H1 30 percent increase in rental income as compared to 31 December 2015, ahead of budget

* H1 39 percent increase in profit excluding; changes in fair value, ahead of budget

* Unchanged dividend forecast for current financial year: 2.25 euros ($2.37) gross per share