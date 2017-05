May 3 FABEGE AB:

* AEG TO MANAGE FRIENDS ARENA

* AEG WILL BE NEW OPERATOR AT FRIENDS ARENA IN SOLNA, JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE

* LEASING AGREEMENT BETWEEN AEG AND ARENABOLAGET, A COMPANY OWNED BY SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION AND FABEGE, RUNS FOR 10 YEARS